MCC backs Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 'obstructing the field' decision: Here's why

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has backed the third umpire's decision to rule Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for 'obstructing the field' during their IPL 2026 game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It all happened at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium as LSG skipper Rishabh and his teammates appealed. The decision was referred to the third umpire Rohan Pandit, who declared Raghuvanshi out.

Unique dismissal Here's what transpired in Lucknow Raghuvanshi's dismissal was a rare one, making him only the fourth player in IPL history to be dismissed 'obstructing the field.' In the fifth over, Raghuvanshi pushed the ball to mid-on. He wanted to run, but his teammate Cameron Green, standing at the other end, stopped him. Raghuvanshi, after a partial sprint, turned back to run when a throw from Mohammed Shami hit him. Following an appeal from Pant, the third umpire ruled Raghuvanshi out for field obstruction.

Clarification issued Raghuvanshi's act was wilful, says MCC According to the MCC's clarification, Law 37.1.1 was referred to, which states a batter is out obstructing the field if they "wilfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action." The MCC also quoted an interpretation from Tom Smith's Cricket Umpiring and Scoring that has been their official interpretation of cricket laws. They said Raghuvanshi crossing to the middle "is not somewhere he should be running in any event."

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Obstruction details Here are other key takeaways The MCC further clarified that had Raghuvanshi stayed on the "off side," the ball wouldn't have hit him, and there would be no question of an obstruction. They emphasized that "it is the wilful crossing of the pitch that caused his downfall." The statement also clarified that "whether a dismissal was likely or not is not a criterion in obstructing the field."

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