IPL 2026: MI sign Keshav Maharaj as Mitchell Santner's replacement
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed senior South African spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for their injured all-rounder Mitchell Santner. The Kiwi player has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a shoulder injury he sustained while fielding during MI's match against Chennai Super Kings. MI are currently in the bottom half in IPL 2026.
Player profile
Maharaj to join MI for ₹75 lakh
Maharaj, the experienced Proteas left-arm spinner, was recently seen in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has played two IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals in 2024. The South African cricketer will join MI for a fee of ₹75 lakh, as per an official statement from the league. As of now, Maharaj has taken 191 wickets from 218 T20s at an average of 27.63.
Twitter Post
Official statement
🚨 Player Replacement 🚨@mipaltan sign Keshav Maharaj as replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026
More details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas https://t.co/677Ba26V8n