IPL 2026: MI sign Keshav Maharaj as Mitchell Santner's replacement

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Maharaj to join MI for ₹75 lakh

Maharaj, the experienced Proteas left-arm spinner, was recently seen in the T20I series against New Zealand. He has played two IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals in 2024. The South African cricketer will join MI for a fee of ₹75 lakh, as per an official statement from the league. As of now, Maharaj has taken 191 wickets from 218 T20s at an average of 27.63.