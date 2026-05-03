IPL 2026: MI, LSG meet in battle of strugglers

Match No. 47 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a clash between the bottom two teams. Mumbai Indians will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The match is crucial for both teams, as MI are placed ninth in the table with just two wins from nine games. The last-placed Super Giants also have two wins, but from eight games. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The Wankhede Stadium pitch has been favorable for batsmen in recent years. It offers good bounce and carry for pacers, while spinners also get some turn. The last game here saw Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down 244 against MI with eight balls to spare. Hence, another high-scoring game can be on the cards. The match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Player performance MI's star players struggling to find form MI's hopes of making it to the IPL playoffs have been dented by the poor form of their star players, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav. Their performances have been below par, especially with former captain Rohit Sharma still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained earlier this season. Pandya's captaincy has also come under the scanner, as his tactical decisions have been questioned. One more loss can all but end their playoff hopes.

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Team struggles LSG on a 5-match losing streak LSG have also struggled with collective batting failures, having lost each of their last five games. Captain Rishabh Pant has been under pressure to turn around his side's fortunes after a string of losses. Despite some strong performances from their bowlers, poor batting has been LSG's downfall this season. In their last match, Mohsin Khan's impressive bowling figures were overshadowed by an ill-fated decision to send a struggling Nicholas Pooran in the Super Over.

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Information Which side leads the head-to-head record? In terms of overall head-to-head record between the two teams, MI have lost six of their eight games against the Super Giants, while winning just two, as per ESPNcricinfo. At Wankhede, the home team has two losses and a win against LSG.

Line-ups Probable XIIs of the 2 teams MI (Predicted playing XII): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Robin Minz, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar LSG (Predicted playing XII): Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Manimaran Siddharth.