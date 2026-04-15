IPL 2026: MI look to break losing streak, face PBKS 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The five-time champions, who had a winning start to the season, lost three successive games thereafter. They are coming off a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Meanwhile, the Kings remain the only unbeaten side so far.

Venue details Batters likely to dominate at Wankhede Stadium The Wankhede Stadium has been a graveyard for bowlers, with the small boundaries further denting their plight. The high-scoring nature of the two matches this season here is a testament to this. The 220-run mark has been breached in all four innings here. According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have clear weather during the match with no chances of rain. Dew is expected to set in.

MI lineup Will injured Rohit Sharma feature? Hosts MI will back their solid top and middle order to go all out at Wankhede Stadium. However, they could miss Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury while batting against RCB. Rohit could also play as an impact player. Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, and Jasprit Bumrah.

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PBKS lineup Confident PBKS eye fourth win Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, PBKS has been one of the most balanced and in-form sides this season. The team has won three out of four matches so far, thanks to a consistent batting unit and a reliable bowling attack. Probable XII: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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Information Neck-to-neck battle PBKS and MI have clashed 34 times in IPL history, with the head-to-head record level at 17-17 (including Super Over results). Interestingly, the two sides have beaten each other five times in 10 face-offs at Wankhede Stadium.

Performers Players in spotlight Suryakumar Yadav is closing in on 4,500 runs in the IPL (currently at 4,417). He has been striking at 156-plus against PBKS. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah (183) can surpass Ravichandran Ashwin (187) in terms of IPL wickets. Trent Boult requires six more to complete 150 wickets in the cash-rich league. Yuzvendra Chahal (30) could overtake Mohit Sharma and Dwayne Bravo (33 each) to become the highest wicket-taker against MI in the IPL.