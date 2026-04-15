IPL 2026: Will PBKS outfox MI at high-scoring Wankhede Stadium?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The five-time champions, who had a winning start to the season, lost three successive games thereafter. Meanwhile, the Kings remain the only unbeaten side so far. With the majority of in-form players, expect the Shreyas Iyer-led side to shine in Mumbai.

Top order Batting rejig loading for MI? Hosts MI will back their solid top order to go all out at Wankhede Stadium. However, they could miss Rohit Sharma, who suffered a hamstring injury while batting against RCB. The five-time champions might have to shuffle their batting line-up and bring in Quinton de Kock at the expense of an overseas player. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav has been inconsistent.

Totals PBKS have been acing run-chases On the other hand, PBKS have been adept at chasing down totals. Two of those were in excess of 205 runs (210 vs CSK and 220 vs SRH). And in both matches, the Kings sealed the chase in the penultimate over. This is a testament to the PBKS's robust batting line-up. Moreover, dew will further assist the chasing side at Wankhede Stadium.

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Information Dangerous bowling attack PBKS already have potent pacers to ace the Powerplay in Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen. Add the craft of Yuzvendra Chahal, and their bowling attack looks threatening.

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