IPL 2026: Struggling MI host RCB at Wankhede 

Mumbai Indians will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial Indian Premier League 2026 match on Sunday. The game will be played at Wankhede Stadium, where MI will look to leverage their home advantage. Both teams are coming off defeats, making this match a key opportunity to regain momentum in the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB have won two of their three games. MI have two defeats and a victory. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The Wankhede Stadium is known for its batter-friendly surface, but it also offers plenty of assistance to bowlers who can use their variations effectively. The black soil surface is expected to witness a high-scoring contest on Sunday night. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).

Team dynamics RCB score over in batting department MI's batting has been a major concern, with Rohit Sharma among the few players to show some consistency. The middle order, including Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, has been underwhelming. Meanwhile, RCB boast a strong batting lineup with Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal at the top. They also have power hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd to finish innings on a high note.

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Match strategies Bowling attack could be key The return of Josh Hazlewood strengthens RCB's bowling attack, complementing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Despite their recent defeat to Rajasthan Royals, RCB will be confident in their ability to handle MI's batting struggles. For MI, bringing back left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner could be a strategic move as they await the arrival of English all-rounder Will Jacks. Meanwhile, the lean run of Jasprit Bumrah has added to MI's woes.

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Head-to-head record MI lead head-to-head record Historically, MI have had the upper hand against RCB in IPL matches. The five-time champions have won 19 out of 34 matches played between the two teams, as per ESPNcricinfo. The remaining 15 games have gone in RCB's favor, including one Super-Over result. At the Wankhede, MI have eight wins and four defeats versus RCB.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt/ Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood.