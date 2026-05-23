IPL: Here's why RR can trump MI in must-win clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the penultimate league game of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST on May 24. A win for RR will secure their place in the IPL playoffs, while MI will be looking for a consolation victory after a disappointing season. Here we look at why RR can dominate the upcoming fixture.

RR RR can secure a playoff berth RR, currently fourth with 14 points, need a win by any margin to secure their playoff spot. The team will be counting on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting at the top of the order. While Sooryavanshi has been their best batter this season, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have also done well in this department. Meanwhile, bowling has been an issue for them lately. Jofra Archer's dipped in form has added to their woes.

MI Can MI finish on a high? Though RR bowlers have struggled lately, they will back themselves to come good against a struggling MI unit. Despite the presence of several big names, MI have struggled to get combined performances this year. Suryakumar Yadav's poor form with the bat has hurt the team big time this season. Jasprit Bumrah's inability to take wickets has also dented their chances. They might test their bench strength in their final outing.

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Match statistics Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, RR have won 15 of their 31 IPL matches against MI, with the latter clinching the other 16. Though the five-time champions dominate the overall head-to-head record, RR have won five of their last seven games against them. The Royals had beaten MI by 27 runs in their previous encounter this season, which was affected by rain and played in Guwahati. At the Wankhede, RR have a 4-5 win-loss record over MI.

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