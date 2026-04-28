These player battles can headline MI-SRH IPL 2026 clash 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. MI are currently ninth in the standings with two wins from seven games, while SRH sit third with five victories from eight matches. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the upcoming contest.

#1 Quinton de Kock vs Pat Cummins Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock, who has already scored a hundred this season, will have the onus to give his side a fine start. However, SRH skipper and star pacer Pat Cummins can challenge him early on. The latter, who delivered an economical spell in his only match this season, has trapped de Kock twice across nine T20 meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, the batter has scored 71 runs in this battle while striking at 182.05.

#2 Abhishek Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has been on a roll as his 380 runs this season have come at a strike rate of 212.29. Though MI have not used Jasprit Bumrah much in the powerplay, there can be a change of strategy to contain Abhishek. Notably, Bumrah has been all over the SRH star in the past, trapping him twice across five IPL meetings. Abhishek has scored just 17 runs across 23 balls in this battle.

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