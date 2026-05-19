Mitchell Marsh clocks his third 90-plus score of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a brilliant total of 220/5 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their latest 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment in Jaipur. Mitchell Marsh was the star for LSG, scoring a brilliant 96 off just 57 balls. His innings included some clean hitting and precise shot selection that set up the team's innings. This was his third 90-plus score of the season. Here are the key stats.

Knock A brilliant hand from Marsh Marsh attacked from the outset as he found boundaries for fun in the powerplay overs. The dasher shared a 109-run opening stand with fellow Australian Josh Inglis, who made 60 off just 29 balls. Marsh later powered the LSG innings with 40-plus stands with Nicholas Pooran (16) and skipper Rishabh Pant (35). He was eventually run out on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Tally Most runs in IPL 2026 Marsh went on to score a brilliant 96 off 57 balls, having slammed 11 fours and five sixes. This was his third 90-plus score of IPL 2026, following his 90 against Chennai Super Kings and 111 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Having raced to 563 runs from 13 games at 43.31, Marsh is now the leading run-getter of the season. He went past Heinrich Klaasen's tally of 555 runs. The Australian has recorded three fifties and a hundred this season.

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IPL Here are his overall IPL stats Coming to his overall IPL stats, Marsh now owns 1,855 runs from 68 matches at an average of 30.91. His strike rate is 148.51. He has crossed the 50-run mark 14 times in the league (100s: 2). Notably, 1,190 of his IPL runs have come for LSG at 45.76. He has clocked nine fifties and two tons for the team. 302 of his runs have come in seven games against RR at 60.4 (50s: 3).

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