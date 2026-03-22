CSK honor 'World Champions' Samson, Dube, Mhatre with special memento

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held a special pre-season event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, honoring their three World Champions: Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, and Ayush Mhatre. The players were presented with a special memento by none other than legendary former India captain MS Dhoni himself. CSK shared pictures of the event on social media with the caption 'World champions' honored by the man himself.

Triumph details Samson and Dube won T20 World Cup 2026 Samson and Dube were key members of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup earlier this month in Ahmedabad. They beat New Zealand by 96 runs, marking a historic title defense. Samson, who missed the early matches, led India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title with a record score of 89 in the final against New Zealand. He was also named Player of the Tournament for his consistent brilliance during knockout stages.

Player impact Mhatre led India to U19 World Cup title Dube also played a crucial role in India's historic win, with his middle-order cameos providing the momentum needed for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side. Meanwhile, Mhatre made history by leading India to their sixth U-19 World Cup title in February 2026. He scored a vital half-century in the final against England as India won by a record 100 runs in Harare.

Advertisement

Future fixtures IPL 2026 season opener for CSK on March 30 The former stars reunited ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL at CSK's pre-season fan engagement event 'ROAR 2026' on March 22. CSK will start their 2026 IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. After facing RR, they will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 3, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 5, and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 11.

Advertisement