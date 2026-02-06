Vaibhav Suryavanshi's epic knock helps India win U-19 World Cup

India have clinched the Under-19 World Cup title after defeating England in the final match. The star of the show was none other than 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi , who scored a blistering 175 off just 80 balls. His innings came at a strike rate of 218.75 and included an incredible haul of 15 sixes and as many fours at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. India have clinched a record 6th U-19 World Cup title.

Match details A record-breaking innings from Suryavanshi Suryavanshi's innings was a mix of aggression and precision, as he scored 24 runs in his first 24 balls before going on to score the next 151 runs off just 56 deliveries. His stay at the crease lasted for an impressive 126 minutes before England seamer Manny Lumsden dismissed him in the 26th over. India posted a mammoth total of 411/9 in their allotted overs, the fifth-highest score in U19 World Cup history.

Match outcome Caleb Falconer's ton not enough for England England struggled to match India's run-rate from the start, with a second-wicket partnership between Ben Dawkins and Ben Mayes giving them some hope. However, wickets fell regularly as they lost four wickets for just three runs at one point. Middlesex's Caleb Falconer scored a century off 63 balls but was the last wicket to fall at 115 runs. England were floored for 311. RS Ambrish was the pick of the bowlers and claimed three wickets.

