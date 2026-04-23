IPL: Nandre Burger fined for inappropriate comments during LSG clash
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger has been fined 10% of his match fee and given one demerit point for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. The punishment was handed out during the game Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The South African international accepted the Level 1 offense under Article 2.5, which deals with using language, actions, or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the game.
Match outcome
RR beat LSG by 40 runs
Despite the controversy surrounding Burger, RR beat LSG by 40 runs at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami were instrumental, each picking two wickets, as LSG restricted RR to a modest total of 159/6. In response, the Royals then bundled LSG for 119/10. Burger and Jofra Archer breathed fire on a spicy Lucknow surface.
Information
Burger races to 15 IPL wickets
Burger took two wickets for 27 runs from his four overs. The South African left-arm seamer has raced to 15 wickets from 13 IPL games at an average of 22.06. He made his IPL debut last year.