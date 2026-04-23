Burger accepted the Level 1 offense

IPL: Nandre Burger fined for inappropriate comments during LSG clash

By Parth Dhall 11:00 am Apr 23, 202611:00 am

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Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger has been fined 10% of his match fee and given one demerit point for violating the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. The punishment was handed out during the game Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. The South African international accepted the Level 1 offense under Article 2.5, which deals with using language, actions, or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the game.