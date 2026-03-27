IPL 2026: These player battles can headline RCB-SRH clash
What's the story
The much-anticipated IPL 2026 season kicks off with a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place tomorrow at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have new combinations and high hopes, making this contest even more exciting. Meanwhile, here we look at the key player battles that can headline the match.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Jaydev Unadkat
Virat Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL history, boasts a stellar record at RCB's home ground - the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hence, the Orange Army would want to trap the RCB talisman early on. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will look to challenge Kohli with the new ball. Though Unadkat has trapped Kohli just once across 10 IPL meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 112.12 in this battle.
#2
Abhishek Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most dangerous T20 openers going around. However, the IPL 2026 opener would see him lock horns with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the bowler with the most IPL wickets in the powerplay (79). Bhuvneshwar's powerplay economy rate of 6.46 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets in this phase. Meanwhile, the SRH star has an IPL strike rate of 161.2 in the first six overs.
#3
Ishan Kishan vs Krunal Pandya
The upcoming game would mark Ishan Kishan's captaincy debut in the IPL, as he takes over from the injured Pat Cummins for the initial games. The SRH star, who is likely to bat at three, has been at his explosive best lately. His battle with left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya would be enticing. Though Pandya is known for his economical bowling in the middle overs, Kishan has hit him for 62 runs off 41 balls without losing his wicket (T20 cricket).