IPL 2026: These player battles can headline RCB-SRH clash

The much-anticipated IPL 2026 season kicks off with a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place tomorrow at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams have new combinations and high hopes, making this contest even more exciting. Meanwhile, here we look at the key player battles that can headline the match.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Jaydev Unadkat Virat Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL history, boasts a stellar record at RCB's home ground - the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Hence, the Orange Army would want to trap the RCB talisman early on. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat will look to challenge Kohli with the new ball. Though Unadkat has trapped Kohli just once across 10 IPL meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo, the latter has a paltry strike rate of 112.12 in this battle.

#2 Abhishek Sharma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of the most dangerous T20 openers going around. However, the IPL 2026 opener would see him lock horns with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the bowler with the most IPL wickets in the powerplay (79). Bhuvneshwar's powerplay economy rate of 6.46 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets in this phase. Meanwhile, the SRH star has an IPL strike rate of 161.2 in the first six overs.

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