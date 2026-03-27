Dissecting Virat Kohli's stellar IPL record at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. The defending champions are looking to make a strong start, and all eyes will be on RCB's star player Virat Kohli . Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL history, boasts a stellar record at RCB's home ground - the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On this note, let's decode his stats at the venue.

Numbers His performance at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Kohli has played 94 IPL games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring a total of 3,202 runs at an average of 40.02. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the only batter with 3,000-plus IPL runs at a venue. In fact, Rohit Sharma (2,451 runs at Wankhede Stadium) is the only other batter with at least 2,000 IPL runs at a single ground. Kohli strikes at 143.58 at the Chinnaswamy.

Feat Four tons at the venue Four of Kohli's eight IPL hundreds have come at the Chinnaswamy - the most for any batter at the venue. Chris Gayle, Shubman Gill, and David Warner are the only other players with more than two IPL hundreds at a ground (3 each). While Kohli has breached the 50-run mark 28 times at the Chinnaswamy, no other batter has even 19 such scores at a venue. This puts Kohli in a league of his own.

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