Dissecting Virat Kohli's stellar IPL record at Chinnaswamy Stadium
What's the story
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. The defending champions are looking to make a strong start, and all eyes will be on RCB's star player Virat Kohli. Kohli, the highest run-getter in IPL history, boasts a stellar record at RCB's home ground - the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On this note, let's decode his stats at the venue.
Numbers
His performance at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Kohli has played 94 IPL games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, scoring a total of 3,202 runs at an average of 40.02. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is the only batter with 3,000-plus IPL runs at a venue. In fact, Rohit Sharma (2,451 runs at Wankhede Stadium) is the only other batter with at least 2,000 IPL runs at a single ground. Kohli strikes at 143.58 at the Chinnaswamy.
Feat
Four tons at the venue
Four of Kohli's eight IPL hundreds have come at the Chinnaswamy - the most for any batter at the venue. Chris Gayle, Shubman Gill, and David Warner are the only other players with more than two IPL hundreds at a ground (3 each). While Kohli has breached the 50-run mark 28 times at the Chinnaswamy, no other batter has even 19 such scores at a venue. This puts Kohli in a league of his own.
Career highlights
Leading run-scorer in IPL history
As mentioned, Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, with a staggering 8,661 runs in 267 matches at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 132.85. The former RCB captain has scored eight centuries and 63 fifties during his illustrious career. No other batter has more centuries in the league. 805 of his runs have come against SRH at 36.59 (50s: 5, 100: 1).