How has Virat Kohli performed against SRH in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on March 28. Defending champions RCB will be aiming to start strongly. All eyes will be on RCB ace Virat Kohli, who has dominated the league like no one else. Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, we decode Kohli's stats against SRH.
Runs
Kohli owns 5 fifties and a century against SRH
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 24 matches against SRH, Kohli has scored 805 runs at 36.59. He has smashed 5 fifties and a hundred, besides posting three ducks. His strike rate in the format reads 141.97. He has hit 83 fours and 29 sixes. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli has scored 333 runs from 8 matches against SRH at 47.57 (50s: 3).
Information
Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL
Arguably the finest batter in the modern era, Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain has amassed a total of 8,661 runs across 267 matches (SR: 132.85). Kohli averages 39.54 with eight centuries and 63 fifties.