Kohli is the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history (Image Source: X/IPL)

How has Virat Kohli performed against SRH in IPL? Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:00 am Mar 27, 202603:00 am

What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on March 28. Defending champions RCB will be aiming to start strongly. All eyes will be on RCB ace Virat Kohli, who has dominated the league like no one else. Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, we decode Kohli's stats against SRH.