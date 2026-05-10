IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate DC in Dharamsala
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be desperate to end their losing streak when they take on a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) unit in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 affair. The match will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 11. While PBKS have suffered three consecutive losses, DC won just one of their last six games. Here we look at why PBKS can end their losing streak in the upcoming game.
Team analysis
PBKS looking to bounce back
Despite their recent upsets, PBKS own six wins from 10 matches this season. The team has been struggling with catching and leaking runs from their pace bowlers lately. However, they still boast a formidable batting line-up, which chased down 265 in their earlier meeting against DC this season. Each of their top-four batters—Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, and Shreyas Iyer—has been among massive runs. Their bowling attack also has names like Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Team outlook
Can DC turn things around?
Meanwhile, DC have multiple issues to look at. To start with, their batters have struggled on slow and turning surfaces, exposing their vulnerabilities. Captain Axar Patel hinted at looking ahead to the next season after a loss to KKR, saying they would consider players sitting on the bench for future opportunities. Their bowlers have also looked ineffective, with Kuldeep Yadav's form being the major concern. Owing to the same, the Kings should take the field as favorites.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
PBKS (Probable XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. DC (Probable XII): KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.