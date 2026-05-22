IPL 2026: Here's why LSG can end PBKS's playoff hopes 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. The match, which is scheduled for May 23, is the final league game for both sides. While LSG have already been eliminated from the playoff race, PBKS must win to keep their chances alive. Here we look at why LSG can prevail in the upcoming game.

PBKS Can PBKS snap the losing streak? After winning six of their first seven matches, PBKS have lost six on the bounce. Though PBKS boast arguably the most destructive batting line-up this season, bowlers have let them down big time. Captain Shreyas Iyer's form has also dipped during the losing streak, crossing 50 only once in six defeats. Dropped catches have also contributed to PBKS's downfall in IPL 2026. With momentum not on their side, the Kings won't take the field as favorites.

LSG LSG have nothing to lose Though LSG have had a forgettable season, they have put up some strong performances lately. The home side will take confidence from their recent performances at the Ekana Stadium, where they secured wins against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. The opening duo of Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis has recorded some vital partnerships in recent games. Fast-bowling has been their strongest department this season, and this can help them breeze past the Kings.

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Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Singh Rathi. PBKS (Probable XII): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

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