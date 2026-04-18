Phil Salt completes 8,500 T20 runs with 63 vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Philip Salt scored a brilliant fifty against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His 63-run knock at the top gave RCB a fiery start while batting first. Meanwhile, Salt went past the landmark of 8,500 T20 runs with his 49th run in the game. Here are his stats.

Knock Salt's aggressive innings bolsters DC Salt made a 38-ball 63, hammering four fours and three sixes. The England star dominated a 52-run opening stand with Virat Kohli (19) before the latter got dismissed. Salt continued the good work alongside Devdutt Padikkal (18) and took RCB past 100. The dasher eventually fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over, leaving RCB at 105/3.

Career A look at his T20 numbers Salt has been a mainstay top-order batter in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-handed batter has now raced to 8,514 runs from 338 matches (328 innings) at an average of 28. The tally includes 55 fifties, four tons, and a strike rate of 155.16. 1,717 of his runs have come in T20Is for England at 34.34 (100s: 4, 50s: 8).

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