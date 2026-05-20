IPL 2026: Phil Salt to return for RCB this week

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt is all set to make his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this week. The England international had been sidelined for a month due to a finger injury sustained while fielding against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 on April 18. He flew back home last month to spend time with his family and recover from the injury.

Team progress Salt's return ahead of SRH match Despite Salt's absence, RCB have managed to secure a spot in the playoffs. The team is also on the verge of reaching Qualifier 1 scheduled in Dharamsala next Tuesday, unless there is a major change in the Net Run Rate (NRR). However, it remains uncertain if Salt will be fit to play RCB's last league-stage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. In six games, the English opener has scored 202 runs with a strike rate of 168.33 so far.

Team dynamics Bethell has struggled to impress In Salt's absence, his international teammate Jacob Bethell has been opening the innings with Virat Kohli. However, Bethell has had a nominal run so far, scoring just 96 runs from seven innings with a top score of 27. His position could be under threat even if Salt isn't fit for Friday's match, especially after Venkatesh Iyer scored an unbeaten 73 in RCB's win over Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Advertisement