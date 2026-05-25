IPL Qualifier 1: These player battles can headline RCB-GT contest

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first qualifier of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match is set to be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Both teams finished the league stage with 18 points from 14 matches, but RCB secured the top spot due to a superior net run rate. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the upcoming game.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada Virat Kohli's unbeaten 81 took RCB over the line against the Titans in the first league game between the two teams this season. However, the next RCB-GT clash saw Kagiso Rabada trap the talismanic batter for 28 in the fourth over. Their face-off in the high-stakes game would be enticing. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has dismissed Kohli five times across 16 T20 innings. The latter has a strike rate of 140.5 in this battle.

#2 Rajat Patidar vs Rashid Khan RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, known for his prowess against spin bowling, can challenge the talismanic Rashid Khan in the middle overs. Speaking of their past IPL meetings, the batter has smashed the leg-spinner for 19 runs at a strike rate of 172.72 without being dismissed. This strategic battle could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

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#3 Shubman Gill vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been at his best this season, finishing the league stage with 24 wickets. One of the pacer's victims was GT captain Shubman Gill in Ahmedabad. Their tussle in the powerplay can set the tone of the game. Bhuvneshwar has overall got the rid of Gill five times across 13 IPL innings. The latter has a paltry strike rate of 106.66 in this regard.

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