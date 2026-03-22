R Ashwin opines on KKR's chances in IPL 2026

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) chances in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The team's bowling attack has been severely affected by injuries and poor form, leaving coach Abhishek Nayar worried. Mustafizur Rahman was released due to communal tensions in Bangladesh, while Matheesha Pathirana is injured and not yet cleared by the SLC. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have both been ruled out for the entire season.

Bowling concerns KKR's bowling attack looks thin The absence of these key players has left KKR's bowling unit looking thin. Blessing Muzarabani has been brought in as a replacement, but the onus is now on experienced spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. However, both have their own issues to deal with. Narine isn't the same force he used to be at his peak, while Chakravarthy comes off a T20 World Cup where his form dipped significantly.

Attack assessment Ashwin on KKR's bowling attack Ashwin feels the current KKR bowling unit isn't as intimidating as it used to be. "I don't think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR's bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone," he said on his YouTube channel. This was especially true in their prime when batters would study bowlers' hand movements or just look for singles.

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Player evolution Chakravarthy needs to find answers, Narine can't bowl certain deliveries Ashwin believes Chakravarthy has reached a point in his career where he needs to adapt as batters have started reading his variations. He also said Narine can't bowl certain faster deliveries due to his action, making KKR's attack less daunting and easier for oppositions to target at Eden Gardens. "Varun is at a stage in his career where he has to find answers," Ashwin said.

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