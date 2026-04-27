IPL: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined for this reason 

Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been fined 20% of his match fee and given a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The penalty was imposed after his aggressive reaction to an obstructing-the-field dismissal during a recent 2026 IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. The incident occurred in the fifth over when Mohammed Shami's throw from mid-on hit Raghuvanshi as he dived back at the striker's end.

Controversy unfolds Umpires upheld the decision after consulting the rules On-field umpires Keyur Kelkar and Abhijeet Bengeri referred the appeal upstairs. TV umpire Rohan Pandit upheld the appeal, ruling that Raghuvanshi had significantly "changed his direction" while returning to the crease. This led to an extended discussion between Raghuvanshi and the umpires in the middle, with him seemingly gesturing that he needed room to turn back after aborting his run.

Post-dismissal actions Raghuvanshi showed his frustration over the decision Frustrated by the decision, Raghuvanshi, who scored nine off eight balls, hit the boundary cushion with his bat and threw away his helmet while returning to the pavilion. Meanwhile, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was also seen in an animated conversation with the fourth umpire over the controversial decision. The incident has drawn mixed reactions from cricketing experts. Meanwhile, KKR won this game in the Super Over after both teams made 155 runs in their respective innings.

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