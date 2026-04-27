IPL: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi fined for this reason
What's the story
Angkrish Raghuvanshi of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been fined 20% of his match fee and given a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct. The penalty was imposed after his aggressive reaction to an obstructing-the-field dismissal during a recent 2026 IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. The incident occurred in the fifth over when Mohammed Shami's throw from mid-on hit Raghuvanshi as he dived back at the striker's end.
Controversy unfolds
Umpires upheld the decision after consulting the rules
On-field umpires Keyur Kelkar and Abhijeet Bengeri referred the appeal upstairs. TV umpire Rohan Pandit upheld the appeal, ruling that Raghuvanshi had significantly "changed his direction" while returning to the crease. This led to an extended discussion between Raghuvanshi and the umpires in the middle, with him seemingly gesturing that he needed room to turn back after aborting his run.
Post-dismissal actions
Raghuvanshi showed his frustration over the decision
Frustrated by the decision, Raghuvanshi, who scored nine off eight balls, hit the boundary cushion with his bat and threw away his helmet while returning to the pavilion. Meanwhile, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was also seen in an animated conversation with the fourth umpire over the controversial decision. The incident has drawn mixed reactions from cricketing experts. Meanwhile, KKR won this game in the Super Over after both teams made 155 runs in their respective innings.
Mixed reactions
Pollock, Sehwag disagree with decision
Cricketing legends Shaun Pollock and Virender Sehwag have expressed their disagreement with the decision. Pollock said he didn't agree with it as Raghuvanshi was "he's running straight, he's not changing his line to get in line with the stumps." Sehwag called it a "harsh decision" on Cricbuzz Live's Hindi show. The IPL penalized Raghuvanshi under Article 2.2 of its Code of Conduct for "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match."