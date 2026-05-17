IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma leads RCB against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are without their regular captain, Rajat Patidar, for the crucial IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings . The dashing batter was not fit enough to take the field, and the same was confirmed at the toss. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will hence lead the team at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday. This is indeed a massive blow for RCB, as Patidar was in fine touch with the bat this season.

Leadership shift Patidar out for crucial clash Patidar has been one of Bengaluru's top performers this season, scoring 337 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 192.57 with three half-centuries under his belt. However, Jitesh confirmed that the regular skipper will be available for RCB's last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Rajat is doing fantastic, and we should see him in Hyderabad," he said at the toss.

Match importance RCB aim for playoff ticket RCB currently sit at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with eight wins from 12 games, and a win today would officially secure their place in the playoffs. The team heads into this match on a high after winning their last two games. It must be noted that RCB have also been missing the services of their dashing opener Phil Salt in recent games.

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Line-ups Here are the line-ups for both teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

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