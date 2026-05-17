IPL 2026: Rasikh Dar takes match-winning three-fer in Dharamsala

PBKS was rocked early by Bhuvneshwar's brilliance. He removed both openers, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, in successive overs. And Rasikh Dar dismissed Shreyas Iyer , reducing PBKS to 19/3. The pacer later returned to bowl the final, where PBKS required 33 runs. He dismissed a well-set Shashank Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai, recording 3/36 in four overs.

Numbers

A look at his numbers

Rasikh, who has played for four teams in his short career, now has 22 wickets from as many games at an average of 32.31. Notably, 12 of his wickets have come this season at 25.16. Overall, the uncapped Indian seamer has 62 wickets from 51 T20s at an average of 24.30. His tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer.