IPL 2026: Resurgent KKR face hosts RCB in must-win clash  

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The game, starting 7:30pm IST, will be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. RCB are currently leading the standings with seven wins, while KKR have made a terrific comeback, winning their last four games. The Knight Riders will surpass seventh-placed Delhi Capitals with another win.

Game strategy Pitch report and conditions The first game of IPL 2026 in Raipur, RCB's second home venue, saw a low-scoring thriller. The pitch is expected to be slow and low throughout the impending game. Therefore, anything between 170 and 180 would be an ideal total to defend. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Raipur with a temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.

Team dynamics RCB aim to secure playoff spot RCB recently made a strong comeback from two consecutive defeats by beating Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting two-wicket victory. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya have been among their most prolific match-winners. The team will be looking to carry this momentum forward and secure their playoff spot with another win. Meanwhile, KKR staged an impressive comeback after a rough start to the tournament, winning four matches in a row. They were winless in their first six games.

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Historical matchup A look at likely XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam Dar. KKR (Probable XII): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy.

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Information Head-to-head record Over the years, the KKR-RCB rivalry has been nothing short of thrilling. In their previous encounters, KKR have won 20 of the 35 head-to-head matches. And RCB have emerged victorious on 15 occasions, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Milestones Milestones on offer Despite having a stellar season, Virat Kohli didn't open his account in RCB's last two games. He requires 78 more to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli (1,021) could surpass David Warner (1,093) to become the second-highest run-scorer against KKR in IPL history. And Bhuvneshwar (32) could overtake Yuzvendra Chahal (33) to become the highest wicket-taker against KKR in the tournament.