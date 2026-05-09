IPL 2026: Can RCB return to winning ways against MI?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to end their two-match losing streak and get their IPL 2026 campaign back on track when they take on Mumbai Indians in Raipur on May 10. The defending champions started the season strong, winning six of their first eight matches. However, a mid-tournament slump has seen them lose two on the bounce. Meanwhile, MI's playoff hopes are all but over, as they own just three wins from 10 matches. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and other details The Shaheeh Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host an IPL clash after almost a decade. The big dimensions of the venue can aid spin-bowling in the middle overs. However, the pitch is likely to get easier to bat on as the match progresses owing to the dew factor. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30pm IST and will be broadcast on JioStar Network channels. It can also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Batting concerns RCB's batting under pressure RCB's batting unit has come under some pressure, especially after a disappointing performance against Gujarat Titans. The team could only manage under 155 runs on a slightly tacky Ahmedabad pitch. Even in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB fell short while chasing 213 in 19 overs. Now, they face an even tougher challenge with MI's formidable bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, and AM Ghazanfar.

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Team dynamics MI's chase masterclass against LSG MI recently showcased their potential by successfully chasing down a massive 228 against LSG. Rohit Sharma made a strong comeback from injury with an explosive 84 off 44 balls. However, their middle-order batters have let the team down big time. Even the bowling unit has looked fragile in most games. Despite their recent losses, RCB still boast a formidable batting line-up. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood have led the team's bowling department.

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Leadership roles Pandya's fitness could be a game-changer Hardik Pandya missed the last match against LSG due to back spasms, with Suryakumar Yadav leading in his absence. While Pandya has traveled to Raipur, his fitness will be assessed before a final decision on his availability is made. Meanwhile, RCB's wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma has also struggled this season, with a highest score of just 23. His performance could play a crucial role in RCB's chances against MI on Sunday.

H2H Here's the head-to-head record Historically, MI have had the upper hand against RCB in IPL matches. The five-time champions have won 19 out of 35 matches played between the two teams, as per ESPNcricinfo. The remaining 16 games have gone in RCB's favor, including one Super-Over result. RCB prevailed by 18 runs after posting 240/4 when these two sides met earlier in the season.

XIIs Here are the probable XIIs MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma. RCB Probable XII: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar.