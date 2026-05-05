IPL 2026: Justin Langer defends 'selfless' Rishabh Pant amid criticism

Rishabh Pant 's performance in the ongoing IPL 2026 has come under heavy criticism. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have struggled to find their footing, leading to questions about Pant's leadership and batting position. However, LSG head coach Justin Langer has come out in defense of his captain. He dismissed any connection between Pant's performance and his ₹27 crore price tag, emphasizing that leadership comes with its own set of pressures.

Leadership burden 'Leadership is a tough position' After LSG's defeat against Mumbai Indians on May 4, Langer defended Pant's decisions and form. He said, "Honestly, I don't think the money has anything to do with it; I don't think that has anything to do with it at all. What I do think is that leadership is a tough position, you're carrying lots of pressure, and he knows that." He added that leadership is a tough position where one carries a lot of pressure. "He's carrying a lot of pressure for the team," Langer said, noting Pant handles it well most of the time.

Performance concerns Pant's batting position and performance questioned Pant's batting position and performance this season have also been questioned. In the match against MI, he demoted himself to number four, moving Josh Inglis up to open with Mitchell Marsh. Nicholas Pooran was promoted to number three in what was described as a "selfless" decision by the coach. However, Pant's stats this season don't reflect his usual aggressive style of play. He has scored just 204 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.50 and strike rate of 128.30.

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Optimism Langer remains hopeful about Pant's return to form Despite the underwhelming returns, Langer remains hopeful about Pant's return to form. He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter scored 95 runs in a practice match recently, indicating that his rhythm is returning. "He's a very good player; we know that," Langer said while explaining why they opted for this batting order against MI. Notably, he could only manage 15 runs (10 balls) in the game against MI.

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