Rohit Sharma likely to miss clash against Punjab Kings: Details

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) due to a hamstring injury. The extent of the injury, which he sustained in MI's last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is still unknown. A team spokesperson said, "The medical team is assessing him, and a decision will be taken before the match."

Injury assessment Rohit retires hurt against RCB Rohit hurt his hamstring during the second innings of the match against RCB and had to retire hurt in the sixth over of the run chase. He was taken for scans, but reports are conflicting on whether there is a tear. If Rohit misses out, his absence will be a major blow for MI as they face an unbeaten PBKS side.

Team strategies Who will open for MI? In Rohit's absence, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could open the innings with Ryan Rickelton. England all-rounder Will Jacks, who has previously opened in IPL, is also part of MI's IPL 2026 squad but is yet to join the franchise. Suryakumar Yadav has also opened for Mumbai Indians in the past and could be asked to do so again if Rohit misses out.

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Squad update Will Jacks en route to join MI squad England all-rounder Will Jacks is "on his way" to join the Mumbai Indians squad. He missed all four of their matches so far this season and will miss Thursday's game as well. Jacks had requested an extended period before joining the squad in India with New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, who has played two games so far.

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