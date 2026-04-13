IPL: Will Rohit Sharma be available for MI's next match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma is in doubt for the team's next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The right-handed batsman suffered a hamstring injury during the recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. He had faced just 12 balls before calling for the physio and retiring hurt after scoring 19 runs off 13 balls.

Injury details Rohit to undergo scans The severity of Rohit's hamstring injury is still unknown, but he will undergo scans to determine the extent of the damage, as per Cricbuzz. These tests will decide if he can participate in MI's next match against. Hamstring injuries are common among cricketers during sudden bursts of speed while running between wickets or sprinting in the field. They are classified into three grades: mild strain (Grade 1), partial tear (Grade 2), and complete rupture (Grade 3).

Injury impact MI tight-lipped on Rohit's injury The MI camp has been tight-lipped about the severity of Rohit's injury. After their loss to RCB, MI batter Sherfane Rutherford said he wasn't sure about the details but suspected it could be a hamstring issue. Meanwhile, the five-time champions are currently placed eighth in the standings with just two points from four matches. Rohit's potential absence in the upcoming games could hurt them.

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