IPL 2026: Can DC end losing streak? RR host them
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match, starting 7:30pm IST, will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. RR are currently fourth in the standings with six wins and three losses. They recently ended Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, DC have lost five of their last six games.
Details
Pitch report and conditions
Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known for a balanced pitch that assists both batters and bowlers. Pacers, however, can generate some swing with the new ball. However, true bounce allows the well-set batters to dominate as well. The only match here in IPL 2026 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down 229 against RR. It will be a clear evening in Jaipur with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.
Form
RR hope to continue momentum; DC get Starc boost
RR are high on confidence after chasing down a record 223 against PBKS. Their openers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have been doing the heavy-lifting. Meanwhile, skipper Riyan Parag would look to end his poor form and bounce back from the recent vaping controversy. DC also aim to return to the winning ways, especially after being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For the RR game, their bowling line-up could be bolstered with Mitchell Starc's return.
Lineups
A look at likely XIIs
RR (Probable XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja. DC (Probable XII): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan.
Information
Neck-to-neck battle
DC and RR have clashed 30 times in the IPL, with the head-to-head record being 15-15. In IPL 2025, the two teams met once, and it was a Super Over thriller. Notably, RR have a 5-2 lead over DC at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Performers
A look at top performers
The young Sooryavanshi will once again have the spotlight. He has scored 400 runs at a strike rate of 238.09 in IPL 2026 so far. Meanwhile, Jaiswal has 306 runs with a strike rate of 158.54. For DC, Rahul leads the run tally, having scored 358 at a strike rate of 185.49. Among bowlers, Archer has been breathing fire. He has taken 14 wickets at 19.50. Notably, no DC bowler has taken 8-plus wickets so far.