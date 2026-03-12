IPL 2026 to go ahead as planned, confirms Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla , the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president, has confirmed that the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will go ahead as planned. The tournament's first phase is scheduled from March 28 to April 12, as announced on Wednesday. Shukla added that the remaining schedule would be announced after the Election Commission of India declares election dates.

Schedule delay Delay in full IPL schedule Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "The IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for the first phase of the tournament, and the remaining matches' schedule will be announced after the Election Commission declares the election dates." The BCCI plans to avoid any clash with the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. According to PTI, the rising West Asia conflict could also impact the schedule.

Tournament details Venues for IPL 2026 The first phase will feature 20 matches across 10 venues. These include Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster game between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium the next day.

