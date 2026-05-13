GT can't play 'particular brand of cricket,' says Shubman Gill

Captain Shubman Gill highlighted the adaptability of Gujarat Titans after they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 in Ahmedabad. The Titans won by 82 runs, bowling SRH out for 86 while defending 169. A fifth successive victory helped GT surpass SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to top the standings. After the match, Gill spoke about his team's strategy and stressed that Gujarat don't focus on a particular brand of cricket.

Strategy shift 'All about being consistent' Covering all bases, GT have been the team to beat of late. In the post-match presentation, Gill said, "It is all about being consistent and being ruthless. We are not a team who play a particular style and brand, and assess the conditions and play according to it," he said. This was seen as a subtle jab at SRH's aggressive batting philosophy under captain Pat Cummins.

Tactical fallout Fearless batting philosophy backfires for SRH SRH have been known for their fearless brand of cricket with players like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Ishan Kishan going after bowlers from the start. However, this strategy backfired in the match against GT as they were bowled out for their lowest-ever score in IPL history. "Our batting order's been fantastic. So I don't think we need to read it too far into today," said Cummins post-match.

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Match highlights GT trounce SRH by 82 runs in Ahmedabad Batting first on a tricky two-paced wicket, the Titans managed to score 168/5 with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. In reply, SRH's star-studded batting line-up crumbled and perished for just 86 in 14.5 overs. Ferocious opening spells from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj rocked the SRH top order, while Jason Holder later cleaned up the middle order.

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