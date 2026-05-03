IPL 2026: SRH's Travis Head hammers back-to-back fifties
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head made his bat talk in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The southpaw attacked from the outset and scored a brilliant 61. Notably, Head has now scored two fifties on the bounce after struggling for runs in the initial half of the season. Here we look at his stats.
Game progress
A brilliant hand from Head
Batting first, SRH did not start well with Kartik Tyagi dismissing in-form opener Abhishek Sharma for 15. However, Head went on the attack against Vaibhav Arora, smashing him for 17 runs in an over. Despite losing Abhishek early on, SRH dominated the powerplay overs and set a strong foundation for their innings. However, Head brought up his fifty and continued to anchor the innings. He added 61 runs with Ishan Kishan before falling to Varun Chakaravarthy.
Stats
Back-to-back fifties for Head
Head, who made a 30-ball 76 in his last outing against Mumbai Indians, made 61 off 28 balls against KKR (9 fours, 3 sixes). With this knock, he has raced to 1,469 runs from 48 IPL games at 34.16 (SR: 170.41). He registered his 10th IPL fifty (100s: 1). In the ongoing season, Head owns 323 runs from 10 matches at 32.30. He clocked his second fifty. The batter owns a strike rate of 171.80 in IPL 2026.
T20 stats
29th T20 fifty from Head's blade
As per ESPNcricinfo, Head went on to hit his 29th fifty in T20s (100s: 2). With his latest efforts, he has raced to 4,875 runs from 184 matches (178 innings) at an average of 30.27. His strike rate is a brilliant 150.46. Meanwhile, Head has scored three fifties across seven games against KKR. This includes 262 runs at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 185.81.