IPL 2026: Can SRH hand PBKS their third successive defeat?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2026. The reverse fixture will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6. SRH are coming off a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, while PBKS also lost their last match to Gujarat Titans. Notably, PBKS beat SRH in their previous clash this season.

Details Pitch report and conditions The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is generally batting-friendly with a quick outfield that aids scoring. It offers consistent bounce, making it ideal for high-scoring T20 matches. However, the surface here is also two-paced as the 200-run mark has been breached only twice in five matches this season. According to AccuWeather, the match will be played in "partly cloudy" conditions with the temperature around 17 degrees Celsius.

Team line-ups How PBKS, SRH have fared PKBS, who were unbeaten in the first seven games, have lost their last two. Their latest defeat came to Gujarat Titans, though they recovered from an early collapse to post 163/9. PBKS also dragged the chase to the final over. Nevertheless, the Kings still top the standings. Meanwhile, third-placed SRH perished for 165 against KKR at home. Before this match, they were on a five-match winning streak.

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Team line-ups A look at likely XIs SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (captain), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, and Sakib Hussain. PBKS (Probable XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

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Information Head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 25 IPL games. SRH hold the upper hand with 17 victories, with PBKS winning eight. Notably, SRH have a 9-1 lead over PBKS in Hyderabad.

Milestones Key milestones on offer PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has been striking at over 165.65 this season. He requires 94 more to complete 7,000 runs in T20s. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis is closing in on 7,500 runs in the format (currently at 7,437). Travis Head eyes the 1,500-run mark in the IPL (1469*). And Abhishek Sharma will play his 85th IPL game for SRH, matching Shikhar Dhawan. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (145) and David Warner (95) have played more matches for the Orange Army.