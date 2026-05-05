IPL 2026: Can PBKS complete double against SRH?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of IPL 2026. The reverse fixture will be played at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 6. SRH are coming off a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, while PBKS also lost their last match to Gujarat Titans. Can PBKS complete a double over SRH this season?

Defeats Two close defeats The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS lost their last two games after a phenomenal seven-match unbeaten run. However, they fought back in both defeats. Against Rajasthan Royals, PBKS compiled 222/4 even after being at 181/4 in 18 overs. And in the GT match, PBKS recovered from 47/5 to post 163/9. The PBKS bowlers then took the match deep before GT won on the penultimate ball.

Collapse Breaking the top order In their previous clash this season, PBKS chased down 220 against SRH with seven balls to spare. Being invited to bat, SRH were 120/0 in eight overs. Therefore, breaking the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head is the key for PBKS. Iyer would back the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen to expose SRH's vulnerable lower middle order early.

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Surface Two-paced surface The surfaces at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium have been two-paced in IPL 2026. The 200-run mark has been breached only twice in five matches. In their last match here, SRH perished for 165 (19 overs) in the first innings. And against Delhi Capitals at this venue, SRH racked up 242/2 in 20 overs. Therefore, the two teams would want to prevail in phases.

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