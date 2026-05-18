IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play CSK's final home game?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last home game of IPL 2026 tonight. The match at MA Chidambaram Stadium has drawn special attention due to the uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni's participation. The former India captain has been a key player for CSK over the years, but his absence from this season's matches due to injury and strategic choices has left fans wondering if he will finally appear at Chepauk.
Training insights
Dhoni trains ahead of SRH clash
Ahead of the match, Dhoni was seen training at the stadium without his trainer. According to an Indian Express report, he did a few stretching exercises before waiting for 15 minutes to bat. He then batted in the nets with Prashant Veer for 30 minutes, facing throwdowns and spinners alike. The sight of Dhoni confidently hitting spinners over the stands has only fueled speculation about his potential return to action today.
Ticket frenzy
Surge in ticket demand
The possibility of Dhoni's last appearance at Chepauk has led to a surge in ticket demand. Fans are eager to witness what could be an emotional farewell for the cricketing legend. Despite a few hundred empty seats in earlier matches this season, Monday's game has seen a massive spike in interest on ticketing platforms and secondary markets. Over the years, Dhoni has been reiterating that his final game will be in Chennai.
Season challenges
Will CSK reach playoffs?
CSK's IPL 2026 has been topsy-turvy despite a terrific comeback. This could be their third successive year without a playoff appearance. They are currently sixth with 12 points. Despite being plagued by injuries, questions remain over CSK's approach as they prepare for this crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their last encounter, CSK dropped Akeal Hosein, who has been their match-winner this season.