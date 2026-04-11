'Play ball, not bowler': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals success mantra
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm with his stellar performances. The young talent has been facing some of the world's best fast bowlers in recent matches, and his mantra is simple: "you play the ball not the bowler." This strategy was on full display as he took on Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood in consecutive games.
Match details
Sooryavanshi's recent exploits in IPL 2026
In a recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sooryavanshi scored an impressive 78 runs off just 26 balls. His explosive innings helped Rajasthan Royals chase down a target of 202 with two overs to spare. The young batsman showed not just speed but also control throughout his innings, backing his natural game and executing what he practices.
Strategy
The young batsman's fearless approach
Against Josh Hazlewood, Sooryavanshi showed the same confidence he had shown against Bumrah. The Australian bowler tried to contain him with body line and reducing room, but the young batsman was up to the task. "I try to execute what I practice and back my natural game. Yes, at the back of your mind, you know who the bowler (Bumrah or Hazlewood) is but you play the ball not the bowler," Sooryavanshi said after the game.
Career outlook
Staying grounded and focused on the game
Despite the growing attention on him, Sooryavanshi remains grounded. He credits his father Sanjiv and RR support staff member Romi Bhinder for keeping him focused. "They always tell me that it is a long journey and my focus should only and only be on the game," he said. The young batsman is also not fully satisfied with his performance. "I could have scored 20 more runs which would be beneficial for the team," Sooryavanshi added.