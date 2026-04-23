Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest, youngest to 500 IPL runs: Stats

Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has entered the record books by becoming the youngest and fastest player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score 500 runs. The youngster reached the landmarks in Match 32 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Sooryavanshi completed 500 IPL runs at just 15 years and 26 days, surpassing Prithvi Shaw's previous record of 19 years and 164 days.

Achievement Fastest to 500 IPL runs Sooryavanshi now also holds the record for the fastest to score 500 runs in IPL history, achieving the milestone in just 227 balls. He broke the record of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who took 33 more balls for this. Despite a quiet outing with the bat against LSG, where he scored an 11-ball 8, Sooryavanshi remains Rajasthan Royals' leading run-scorer this season with a strike rate of over 220.

Career Stellar start to IPL career Sooryavanshi's impact on IPL history is undeniable. Making his debut last year, he has scored a total of 506 runs from 14 matches at an average of 36.14 and an astonishing strike rate above 213. He broke records with his record-breaking ton against Gujarat Titans off just 35 balls, which is the fastest by an Indian in IPL history. He also became the youngest centurion in T20 cricket.

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