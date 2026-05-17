IPL 2026: Venkatesh Iyer shines in Rajat Patidar's absence

Venkatesh came in after Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli took RCB toward the 100-run mark. He struggled to connect at the outset while Kohli rotated the strike. Venkatesh eventually found his rhythm by taking Yuzvendra Chahal to cleaners. While Kohli departed after the 150-run mark, Venkatesh's blazing knock took RCB past 220. He returned unbeaten on 73 off 40 balls (8 fours and 4 sixes).

Numbers

A look at his numbers

As mentioned, Venkatesh played only his fourth match in IPL 2026. He was bought for a whopping ₹7 crore by RCB in the mini-auction. In 66 IPL games, the left-handed batter has raced to 1,572 runs at an average of 31.64. His strike rate reads 138.89. This was his 13th IPL half-century apart from a ton. Overall, Venkatesh has over 3,300 runs in T20s.