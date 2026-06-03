'A Bihari beats them all': Virat Kohli to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has finally revealed the audio of the conversation between Virat Kohli and the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi , who made waves in IPL 2026. The chat went viral after RCB's victory over Gujarat Titans in the final, but all the videos shared on social media were without sound. In a 43-second clip, Kohli is seen advising Sooryavanshi to ignore outside noise and keep aiming higher.

Advice Here's what Kohli told Sooryavanshi While RCB beat GT to win the IPL 2026 title, Sooryavanshi swept the post-season awards. Kohli told Sooryavanshi, "Yaha se upar jana hai. Jo huya hai woh achi mehnat aur belief ke wajah se hua. Kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai... Ek Bihari sab pe bhaari. Khatam game (From here, you only go higher. Whatever has happened is because of your hard work and belief. Doesn't matter what people say or how they say it. A Bihari beats them all. End of story)."

Twitter Post WATCH: Kohli's golden advice 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🤝 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘆 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 🫶💪



The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026

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Encouragement RCB share the video with a special message RCB shared the video with a special message for the 15-year-old prodigy. It read, "The man who made Indian cricket fearless, the boy who bats fearless. The best piece of advice the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction. Onwards and upwards, Vaibhav!" This wasn't their first interaction as Kohli had met Sooryavanshi after an earlier match this season and even signed his Orange Cap with a small note.

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Achievement Sooryavanshi sweeps five awards Despite Rajasthan Royals not making it to the final, Sooryavanshi was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. He watched the game from the stands and later walked out with five individual awards. He won the Orange Cap for scoring 776 runs, the Super Striker award for his strike rate of 237.3, the Most Sixes award for hitting a record 72 sixes in a single IPL season, the Most Valuable Player award, and the Emerging Player award.