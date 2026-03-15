What is KKR's best XI for IPL 2026? 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) , the three-time champions, have undergone a major transformation ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League . After finishing eighth in the previous season, the team released big names like Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. In their place, KKR have invested heavily in new international and Indian talent. On this note, let's look at KKR's best XI for the 2026 season.

Top order Narine to open alongside Seifert The opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert set the recent 2026 T20 World Cup on fire. However, only of them can find a place as one team can only field four overseas players in a XI. Seifert, who is also the only capped wicket-keeper in the squad, would get a go. Star all-rounder Sunil Narine will partner him at the top. The former is known to set the powerplay on fire.

Line-up Here are the following batters Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was in red-hot form in the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will continue to play the anchor role at number three. KKR's ₹25.20 crore-recruit Cameron Green follows him. He would also contribute with his medium-pace bowling. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who has played some impactful knocks in recent seasons, should also make to this XI. Rinku Singh would be the designated finisher. With Andre Russell gone, there will be additions responsibilities on the southpaw.

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Lower-order Who will form the bowling attack? Though Ramandeep Singh had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, the all-rounder's three-dimensional skills should earn him a place in the initial XI. Coming to the bowlers, Varun Chakravarthy will form the deadly spin-bowling duo with Narine. Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, if fit, should be the fourth overseas player in the XI. Indian pacers Umran Malik and Akash Deep should complete this line-up.

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