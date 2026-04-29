IPL 2026: Who are favorites for GT vs RCB clash? 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be up against the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 30. Both teams have played eight games this season, with GT clinching four and RCB prevailing six times. Here we look at why RCB are expected to dominate the upcoming match.

GT's strategy Middle-order a concern for GT The Gujarat Titans rely heavily on their top three batsmen - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. As these batters have consistently been among the runs this season, expectations are high from them. Their middle-order, however, is yet to fire, and the same can hurt them against RCB's all-round bowling attack. Their pacers, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, have been sensational across phases. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have also formed a formidable spin-bowling duo.

RCB's ambition RCB eye to continue their winning momentum RCB's batting has also been formidable this season. Most of their batters have a strike rate of over 160 this season, with Virat Kohli leading the charge as their top scorer. The explosive duo of Rajat Patidar and Tim David has been particularly troublesome for bowlers in the middle and end overs. For GT, Kagiso Rabada's opening spells have been impressive. However, Mohammed Siraj has been around many wickets. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna have also struggled in recent games.

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Past clash Recap of the last meeting between the 2 sides In their last encounter on April 24, Sai Sudharsan's century helped the Titans post a competitive 205/3 in their 20 overs. However, RCB chased it down with ease, thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of 81 off 44 balls and Devdutt Padikkal's quickfire 55 off just 27 balls. Despite losing a few wickets toward the end, Krunal Pandya guided his team home comfortably.

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