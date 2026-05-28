IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Why RR can tame GT

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are all set to clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on Friday. The match will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, starting at 7:30pm IST. This is the same venue where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive performance helped RR defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. The Royals are expected to carry this form into the second qualifier.

Exploits Can GT stop a pumped-up Sooryavanshi? The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi will be a major threat to GT's chances. He smashed a blistering 29-ball 97, breaking several records along the way. Although GT have Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj in their pace attack, Sooryavanshi's current form and bravado are overpowering everyone. The Titans, who lost Qualifier 1 to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be looking to take down a pumped-up Sooryavanshi as soon as possible.

Bowling RR rely on their star players While RR's batting heavily relies on Sooryavanshi, Archer is their go-to bowler in the Powerplay. The Royals will back his pace and bounce to break GT's top order. And as seen in the past, GT don't have much firepower beyond Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Sudharsan. Even a fired-up Nandre Burger and Yash Raj Punja's drift would come handy against GT.

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