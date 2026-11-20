IPL 2027: 3 players RCB could target in auction
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to bolster their squad in the 2027 Indian Premier League auction, which is set to take place on December 16 in Goa. Though the team has already retained the core that won them the 2025 and 2026 editions, a few more additions can strengthen their squad even further. With five slots left and only ₹14.15 crore to spend, RCB's think tank has very little margin for error. Here are three potential targets for the two-time champions in the upcoming auction.
#1
Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies dasher Shimron Hetmyer could be a great pick for RCB.
Known for his explosive batting and quick scoring ability, Hetmyer could fill the role of a strong middle-order batsman who can finish matches.
Despite a poor IPL 2026 season where he scored just 78 runs in seven innings, his recent form has been impressive.
Hetmyer's 1,305 T20 runs this year have come at a strike rate of 167.95.
The southpaw could form a solid pair with Tim David in the end overs.
#2
Mayank Markande
Though Mayank Markande has endured a hard time in the last few IPL seasons, the leg-spinner's experience can be valuable for the Challengers.
Having played for different IPL franchises, Markande is well-versed with the drill of IPL.
He could serve as a back-up for Suyash Sharma, who blew hot and cold last season.
As Markande is unlikely to be in great demand, RCB can buy at a bargain.
#3
Shai Hope
West Indies captain Shai Hope recently had an outstanding white-ball series in India.
He amassed a staggering 261 runs in four T20I innings, including two centuries and a half-century.
His dual role as a batsman and wicket-keeper makes him even more valuable.
Hope's brilliance on Indian soil could make him a great back-up for Phil Salt, who missed the latter stages of the last IPL season.