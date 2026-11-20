West Indies dasher Shimron Hetmyer could be a great pick for RCB.

Known for his explosive batting and quick scoring ability, Hetmyer could fill the role of a strong middle-order batsman who can finish matches.

Despite a poor IPL 2026 season where he scored just 78 runs in seven innings, his recent form has been impressive.

Hetmyer's 1,305 T20 runs this year have come at a strike rate of 167.95.

The southpaw could form a solid pair with Tim David in the end overs.