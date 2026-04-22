IPL: Overseas bowlers with best returns for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a comprehensive 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. The Orange Army hammered an impressive 242/2, riding on Abhishek Sharma's record ton. In response, DC managed 195/7. After Abhishek's blitz, Eshan Malinga rattled the DC batters by taking four wickets. He now has the third-best returns for SRH by an overseas bowler.

#1 Mohammad Nabi: 4/11 vs RCB, Hyderabad, 2019 Afghanistan spinner Mohammad Nabi tops this elite list. The veteran all-rounder took a match-winning four-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2019 IPL encounter at SRH's home. Chasing 232, the Royal Challengers perished for 113 in 19.5 overs. Nabi was the pick of SRH's bowlers, taking four wickets for just 11 runs from his four overs.

#2 Darren Sammy: 4/22 vs PBKS, Mohali, 2013 In 2013, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy became the second foreign player with a four-fer for SRH in the IPL. His exploits came at Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium as the Orange Army successfully defended 150 against Punjab Kings. He shone with 4/22 against a side that had Adam Gilchrist, David Miller, and Shaun Marsh. The Kings eventually managed 120/9.

Advertisement