IPL 2026: Half-centurions Klaasen, Reddy register historic partnership for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad were powered by half-centuries from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy in their latest IPL 2026 outing against Lucknow Super Giants at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. After a disastrous start with four wickets down for just 26 runs in the eighth over, the duo put up a stunning partnership to help SRH recover. Both batters scored half-centuries, helping SRH finish at a respectable 156/9. Meanwhile, their 116-run stand rewrote the record books. Here are further details.

Game-changer An extraordinary partnership helps SRH recover The partnership between Klaasen and Reddy was nothing short of extraordinary. They joined forces when SRH was struggling at 26/4 in the eighth over. The duo took their time initially, with just 35 runs on the board at the halfway mark of the innings. However, they soon shifted gears and dominated LSG's attack, scoring a whopping 88 runs in the next six overs.

Record A historic century stand Klaasen and Reddy's aggressive batting style was on full display in the latter half of the innings. They hit boundaries at will, taking on the LSG bowlers with confidence. Klaasen and Reddy went on to add 116 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the first century stand by a SRH pair for the fifth wicket or lower in IPL history. Overall, this was the ninth-biggest IPL partnership for the fifth wicket or lower.

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Klaasen Back-to-Back fifties for Klaasen Klaasen smashed five fours and two sixes en route to his 41-ball 62. This was his second successive fifty, having made 52 in his last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. He has now raced to 1,625 runs from 52 IPL matches at 40.62 (SR: 167.52). The former South African international clocked his ninth fifty (100s: 2). 182 of his runs have come in five games against LSG at 45.5. This was his maiden fifty against them.

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Information 39th fifty in 20 overs cricket Overall in the 20-over format, Klaasen has raced to 6,331 runs from 279 matches (256 innings) at 31.49. He owns 37 fifties and three tons. Klaasen's strike rate reads a handsome 149.81. He owns 345 sixes and 412 fours.