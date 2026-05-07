IPL: Who owns highest individual score for PBKS versus SRH?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 49 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The Kings faltered while chasing 236 runs, though Cooper Connolly shone with a superb 107* off 59 balls. He was the lone warrior, taking PBKS to 202/7. Connolly, who slammed his maiden T20 hundred, now has the highest individual score for PBKS against SRH (IPL).

#1 Copper Connolly: 107* in Hyderabad, 2026 As mentioned, Connolly now has the highest individual score for PBKS against SRH in IPL history. The Aussie batter got to his hundred from 57 balls with a four off Shivang Kumar in the 20th over. He smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 181.36). This was his maiden T20 hundred. His tally also includes six half-centuries.

Do you know? Youngest overseas player with an IPL ton At 22 years and 257 days, Connolly is now the youngest overseas player to score a century in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz. He is also the 15th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred.

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