IPL: Who owns highest individual score for PBKS versus SRH?
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 49 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The Kings faltered while chasing 236 runs, though Cooper Connolly shone with a superb 107* off 59 balls. He was the lone warrior, taking PBKS to 202/7. Connolly, who slammed his maiden T20 hundred, now has the highest individual score for PBKS against SRH (IPL).
#1
Copper Connolly: 107* in Hyderabad, 2026
As mentioned, Connolly now has the highest individual score for PBKS against SRH in IPL history. The Aussie batter got to his hundred from 57 balls with a four off Shivang Kumar in the 20th over. He smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 181.36). This was his maiden T20 hundred. His tally also includes six half-centuries.
Do you know?
Youngest overseas player with an IPL ton
At 22 years and 257 days, Connolly is now the youngest overseas player to score a century in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz. He is also the 15th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred.
#2
Chris Gayle: 104* in Mohali, 2018
Universe Boss Chris Gayle occupies the second spot here, having scored an unbeaten 104 against SRH in 2018. Gayle's 63-ball knock in Mohali was laced with a four and as many as 11 sixes. His blistering innings took PBKS to 193/3 in 20 overs. PBKS, then Kings XI Punjab, eventually restricted the Orange Army to 178/4.