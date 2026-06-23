LSG to appoint G Jayakumar as batting coach: Report

Coaching credentials

Who is G Jayakumar?

Despite being a former bowler, Jayakumar has built a strong reputation as a batting coach in Chennai. He had opened the bowling for Kerala and played 25 matches for the state. He is credited with the development of Sai Sudharsan, who has become an exciting prospect in both white-ball and red-ball cricket. This makes him an ideal fit for LSG's plans to strengthen their batting depth from within.