Jofra Archer completes 250 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats 

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has completed 250 wickets in the 20-over format. The England speedster reached the milestone with his very first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Notably, this match also marked Archer's 200th appearance in T20 cricket. Here are his stats.

Numbers Archer has clocked these numbers As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has completed 250 wickets from 200 matches in the T20 format. While he averages over 23, his economy rate is an impressive under 8. The pacer has two four-fers, with his best figures being 4/18. Notably, Archer made his T20 debut in July 2016, around two years before his maiden IPL appearance.

IPL stats Most wickets for RR Archer, who also played for Mumbai Indians, has raced to 71 IPL wickets from 60 matches at 25-plus. His economy is around 7.9. 69 of his wickets have come in 55 games for the Royals. This makes him the most RR's most successful bowler in IPL history. Earlier in the season, Archer went past spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (66) to top this list.

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