Jofra Archer completes 250 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has completed 250 wickets in the 20-over format. The England speedster reached the milestone with his very first wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Notably, this match also marked Archer's 200th appearance in T20 cricket. Here are his stats.
Numbers
Archer has clocked these numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has completed 250 wickets from 200 matches in the T20 format. While he averages over 23, his economy rate is an impressive under 8. The pacer has two four-fers, with his best figures being 4/18. Notably, Archer made his T20 debut in July 2016, around two years before his maiden IPL appearance.
IPL stats
Most wickets for RR
Archer, who also played for Mumbai Indians, has raced to 71 IPL wickets from 60 matches at 25-plus. His economy is around 7.9. 69 of his wickets have come in 55 games for the Royals. This makes him the most RR's most successful bowler in IPL history. Earlier in the season, Archer went past spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (66) to top this list.
T20Is
Over 50 wickets in T20Is
Coming to his T20I stats, Archer has recorded 57 wickets in just 45 matches at an average of 24.15 (ER: 8.31). Earlier this year, the 31-year-old became only the ninth England bowler to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. 46 of his wickets have come in the Vitality Blast at 22.43. In the Big Bash League, Archer has recorded 34 scalps at 23.29.