IPL: Jos Buttler's incredible numbers at Arun Jaitley Stadium

In a stellar career, GT has played six games at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. He has racked up 253 runs from five innings at a remarkable average of 50.60. The English batter has a strike rate of 174.48 on this ground. Notably, one of Buttler's seven IPL tons has come in Delhi (124). His tally also includes a half-century.

Career

A look at his IPL career

Despite starting his IPL 2026 campaign with two average scores (38 vs PBKS and 26 vs RR), Buttler showed some promise. Having played for three franchises, the star batter has amassed 4,184 runs at an average of nearly 40. His strike rate in the tournament goes past 149 (149.16). Apart from 7 tons, Buttler also has 24 half-centuries.